Ex-Nigeria U-23 captain celebrates winning Turkish League

A former Nigeria U-23 football team captain, Azubuike Okechukwu, is still in a celebration mood having won the Turkish Super Lig title with his team Istanbul Basaksehir over the weekend.

Istanbul Basaksehir sealed their first-ever title win after they beat Kayserispor 1-0 on Sunday and even with a game left in the season, they are home and dry.

Mahmut Tekdemir scored the only goal of the encounter in the 19th minute which was enough to seal the victory for Okan Buruk’s men despite Edin Visca’s missed penalty.

Istanbul Basaksehir top the standings with 69 points, seven ahead of Trabzonspor with 62 points, going into the final week of the season.

The title win for Okechukwu’s Istanbul Basaksehir effectively ended the dominance of the Super Lig’s top teams Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas, who have won the Super Lig title 54 times between them.

This perhaps explains the excitement of Okechukwu and his teammates who have all taken to their social media handles to celebrate their outstanding feat.

This is the first Turkish Lig triumph for Basaksehir, formerly the Istanbul municipality team which was established in 1990.

Okechukwu now joins the ranks of Nigerians to have won the Turkish Super Lig title after Henry Onyekuru with Galatasaray and the trio of Uche Okechukwu, Joseph Yobo and Emmanuel Emenike with Fenerbahce.

Okechukwu, joined Basaksehir last summer on loan from Egyptian side Pyramids FC and has made 31 appearances across all competitions for the club, including 17 in the Super Lig.

The 23-year-old midfielder was, however, not involved as they secured their 20th win of the season, against Kayserispor.

He will hope to help Basaksehir finish the 2019-20 season with victory when they face Kasimpasa on July 25.