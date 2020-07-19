FA Cup: Chelsea defeat Man United, to face Arsenal in final

Related News

It will be an all London affair in this year’s FA Cup final following Chelsea’s big win over Manchester United in Sunday’s semifinal tie at Wembley stadium.

The Blues trounced the Red Devils 3-1 to set up a final with fellow London club, Arsenal, who surprised many on Saturday with their 2-0 win over defending champions Manchester City.

French striker Olivier Giroud set the tone in the second semifinal contest as he gave Chelsea a first-half lead just before the break.

Frank Lampard’s men continued from where they stopped in the second half as Mason Mount doubled his team’s lead barely a minute after the restart.

The bad situation for the Red Devils got worse as their captain Harry Maguire scored an own-goal in the 74th minute.

Though Bruno Fernandes pulled one back for United in the 86th minute from the penalty spot, it was too little too late to salvage the day for Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s men.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were all brought in the second half but none could help United in what was their 30th FA Cup semi-final

Interestingly, Manchester United had already beaten Chelsea three times this season (2x league, 1x League Cup) but it was the Blues that had the last laugh this time around,

Meanwhile, Sunday’s outing will be the ninth meeting between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium (old and new), making it the most played club fixture at the ground in history.

For Chelsea and Arsenal who are both under new managers, wining the FA Cup in the maiden season will be a welcome development.