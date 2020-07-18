Arsenal vs Man City LIVE UPDATES: Arteta battles Guardiola for FA Cup Final Ticket

Related News

After falling flat 3-0 in the most recent meeting between them, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for revenge against his former boss Pep Guardiola tonight.

Saturday’s tantalising FA Cup tie billed for the Wembley stadium pitches holders Manchester City against record-holders Arsenal in the first semi-final contest.

Many have tagged it the battle between master and his apprentice because Arteta served as assistant manager to Guardiola for three seasons and was understudy to the former Bayern Munich Coach when the Cityzens lifted the trophy last season.

The Gunnars will be hoping for their 14th FA Cup title and deny Man City the chance to retain their title.

Arsenal got a huge boost following their 2-1 win at the Emirates against Liverpool while Man City warmed up for the tie with a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates from Wembley stadium.

Kick-off is 7. 45pm.

Arsenal team news

Starting XI: Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Arsenal team: Preparation is key [PHOTO CREDIT: @Arsenal]

Subs: Macey, Holding, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Nelson, Smith, Saka

Manchester City team news

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, D Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Man City line-up for tonight [PHOTO CREDIT: @ManCity]

Subs: Carson, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden

We are underway.. Manchester City with the kick-off at Wembley

Good start by City as David Silva gets a chance at goal

It’s been more of City in the early exchanges.. Ball possession: Arsenal: 20%, Manchester City: 80%.

Corner kick for City but Arsenal clear thier lines

Chance for City as Mustafi almost gifts the opponent the breakthrough

More and more pressure for the Gunners.. Just 10 minutes into the game, will Arteta’s men survive this onslaught

Alexandre Lacazette ruled offside as Arsenal muster an effort finally

This is the 199th meeting between Arsenal. Arsenal have won 96 while man City has won 57 while they have drawn the rest

Goal.. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gives Arsenal the lead

Good cross from Nicolas Pepe for Aubameyang and the Gabonese buries the ball in the net

Water break. the game is paused so the players can take some liquids on-board.

Good defensive display by Arsenal so far

Arsenal are living dangerously with two comical mistakes already in this match

Chance missed… Aubameyang should have made it 2-0

Nicolas Pep is ruled offside

This is Arsenal’s 30th appearance in the FA Cup final and they are leading in this particular one

Corner kick for Arsenal

Big save by Ederson as Mustafi gets his head on the corner kick

The winner of this game tonight would face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the final

Manchester City have won 10 out of their 12 appearances in the Semi final of the FA Cup.. The two times they lost, it was against Arsenal.. Will history repeat itself tonight

Corner kick for City

Chance for City but effort goes over the bar

Half Time Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City

Aubameyang’s 19th minute goal is the difference between both sides for now