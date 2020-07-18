Arsenal vs Man City LIVE UPDATES: Arteta battles Guardiola for FA Cup Final Ticket

After falling flat 3-0 in the most recent meeting between them, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for revenge against his former boss Pep Guardiola tonight.
Saturday’s tantalising FA Cup tie billed for the Wembley stadium pitches holders Manchester City against record-holders Arsenal in the first semi-final contest.
Many have tagged it the battle between master and his apprentice because Arteta served as assistant manager to Guardiola for three seasons and was understudy to the former Bayern Munich Coach when the Cityzens lifted the trophy last season.
The Gunnars will be hoping for their 14th FA Cup title and deny Man City the chance to retain their title.
Arsenal got a huge boost following their 2-1 win at the Emirates against Liverpool while Man City warmed up for the tie with a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates from Wembley stadium.
Kick-off is 7. 45pm.
Arsenal team news
Starting XI: Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang
Subs: Macey, Holding, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Nelson, Smith, Saka
Manchester City team news
Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, D Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
Subs: Carson, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden
We are underway.. Manchester City with the kick-off at Wembley
Good start by City as David Silva gets a chance at goal
It’s been more of City in the early exchanges.. Ball possession: Arsenal: 20%, Manchester City: 80%.
Corner kick for City but Arsenal clear thier lines
Chance for City as Mustafi almost gifts the opponent the breakthrough
More and more pressure for the Gunners.. Just 10 minutes into the game, will Arteta’s men survive this onslaught
Alexandre Lacazette ruled offside as Arsenal muster an effort finally
This is the 199th meeting between Arsenal. Arsenal have won 96 while man City has won 57 while they have drawn the rest
Goal.. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gives Arsenal the lead
Good cross from Nicolas Pepe for Aubameyang and the Gabonese buries the ball in the net
Water break. the game is paused so the players can take some liquids on-board.
Good defensive display by Arsenal so far
Arsenal are living dangerously with two comical mistakes already in this match
Chance missed… Aubameyang should have made it 2-0
Nicolas Pep is ruled offside
This is Arsenal’s 30th appearance in the FA Cup final and they are leading in this particular one
Corner kick for Arsenal
Big save by Ederson as Mustafi gets his head on the corner kick
The winner of this game tonight would face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the final
Manchester City have won 10 out of their 12 appearances in the Semi final of the FA Cup.. The two times they lost, it was against Arsenal.. Will history repeat itself tonight
Corner kick for City
Chance for City but effort goes over the bar
Half Time Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City
Aubameyang’s 19th minute goal is the difference between both sides for now