Arbitration court decision on Manchester City a disgrace -Mourinho

The decision of the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) to overturn Manchester City’s two-year UEFA ban from European football while fining them 10 million euros (9.09 million pounds) is disgraceful.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday it was a disgrace for such a decision to have been made.

UEFA ruled in February that Manchester City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation.

It then handed the English Premier League (EPL) side a ban and a fine of 30 million euros.

However, the CAS on Monday said Manchester City did not violate FFP rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship.

But it imposed a reduced fine for failing to cooperate with European football’s governing body.

“In any case it’s a disgraceful decision because if Manchester City are not guilty then they should not be punished with the fine,” Mourinho told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash against 13th-placed Newcastle United.

“If you’re not guilty, you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty, the decision is also a disgrace and they should be banned from the competition.

`I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not, but either way it’s a disgraceful decision.”

UEFA’s FFP rules face likely changes in the wake of the CAS ruling.

Mourinho said the system needs to be overhauled if it is to continue to serve its purpose which is to aim to stop clubs running big losses through spending on players.

“I think this is going to be the end of Financial Fair Play, because there is no point,” Mourinho said.

“I would like to see it used in a proper way. At this moment we are talking about Manchester City, but in the past other clubs were in a similar situation.

“I think it’s better to open the circus door and let everybody enjoy.”

Eighth-placed Spurs picked up a crucial win against rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

But Mourinho said the result would count for little if they cannot follow it up with a victory at Newcastle United.

“I know it’s a London derby and it’s Arsenal and we showed that in the game, but now it doesn’t mean much if we go to Newcastle United and lose there,” the Spurs manager said.

Mourinho confirmed that Tanguy Ndombele sustained an injury in training and could miss the trip to St James’ Park.

Also, Dele Alli continues to recover from a hamstring injury and is also a major doubt.

