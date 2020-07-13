EPL: Obafemi denies Manchester United victory against Southampton

Michael Obafemi
Michael Obafemi (PHOTO CREDIT: bbc.com)

Michael Obafemi’s injury time equaliser denied Manchester United victory Monday night in their Premier League tie against Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils appeared to have done enough for all three points that could have taken them to the third spot on the Premier League table but at the end they had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Southampton Monday night.

United started on the back foot when S. Amstrong gave the Saints the lead in the 16th minute.

However, quick fire goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial two minutes later saw the Red Devils cruising to a 2-1 half time lead.

The goal by the French striker was his 50th Premier League goal as he continues to enjoy what has been his best season with United.

While the expectation was for more goals in the second half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fired blanks but it was still looking good enough to secure the maximum three points until substitute Obafemi broke the heart of United with the late goal.

Interestingly, Obafemi who is of Nigerian descent but plays for the Irish national team came on as substitute for Romeu, who should have been sent off in the first half.

With the single point from Monday’s outing, Manchester United stay in fifth position while Southampton are 12th on the log.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application