Iwobi nominated for Everton awards

Alex Iwobi debuts for Everton
Alex Iwobi debuts for Everton

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, is in contention for player of the season and Everton young player award.

According to the club official website, evertonfc.com Everton players with first-team appearance are eligible to be voted as Player of the Season. For the Young Player of the Season accolade, the nominees must have played for the first team and was 23 or under at the start of the season.

Joining Iwobi on the eight-man shortlist for young player of the season are Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon, Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gba

It would be recalled that Iwobi was withdrawn at half-time in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham, with youngster Anthony Gordon coming on to take his place.

READ ALSO: Nigerian striker joins Greek club AEK Athens

The Nigerian had been quiet in the first 45 minutes, but part of the reason for that may have been that he picked up an injury.

Iwobi, however, returned for Everton Thursday as they settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton, which leaves them stuck in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Iwobi has struggled to keep up the pace at Everton thus dropping in the pecking order of midfielders at the club owing to injuries he picked up early in the season.

The 24-year old would have to do more if he would match let alone surpass the feats achieved by other Nigerians that have played for the Toffees in the past.

The impressive list includes the quartet of Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Yobo, Yakubu Aiygbeni and Victor Anichebe.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application