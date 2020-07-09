Iwobi nominated for Everton awards

Related News

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, is in contention for player of the season and Everton young player award.

According to the club official website, evertonfc.com Everton players with first-team appearance are eligible to be voted as Player of the Season. For the Young Player of the Season accolade, the nominees must have played for the first team and was 23 or under at the start of the season.

Joining Iwobi on the eight-man shortlist for young player of the season are Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon, Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gba

It would be recalled that Iwobi was withdrawn at half-time in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham, with youngster Anthony Gordon coming on to take his place.

The Nigerian had been quiet in the first 45 minutes, but part of the reason for that may have been that he picked up an injury.

Iwobi, however, returned for Everton Thursday as they settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton, which leaves them stuck in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Iwobi has struggled to keep up the pace at Everton thus dropping in the pecking order of midfielders at the club owing to injuries he picked up early in the season.

The 24-year old would have to do more if he would match let alone surpass the feats achieved by other Nigerians that have played for the Toffees in the past.

The impressive list includes the quartet of Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Yobo, Yakubu Aiygbeni and Victor Anichebe.