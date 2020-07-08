Coronavirus: Nigeria Women League 2019/20 Season Cancelled

Related News

The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League have opted for the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season across its three tiers.

The management Committee, headed by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs’ owners and managers said they agreed on the cancellation for the sake of protecting the health of the players and officials in the various clubs, in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

This decision, among others, was reached in a Video Conference on Tuesday July 7, 2020 between NWFL Chairperson and Clubs Chairmen.

In the communique signed after the virtual meeting by one of the clubs’ chairmen, Abdul Sule, it was also agreed that clubs should be encouraged to prepare for 2020/2021 season contingent upon the time the protocol for resuming sporting activities is approved.

It was noted that the new league season will only resume after approval has been given by the relevant authorities.

According to the communique, clubs are to use the period of the break to complete all registration processes including evidence of up to date payment of salaries to their players.

Also, in view of the approval of CAF to commence the CAF Women Champions League in 2021, it was agreed that the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Premier League season will be structured as the full season (Straight League) with a plan to organize another draw for this purpose.

The league leadership urged all clubs to display and give quality representation on the continent during the inaugural CAF Women Champions League.