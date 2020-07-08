Tottenham’s Dier gets four-game ban

Eric Dier [PHOTO CREDIT: @ericdier]
Eric Dier [PHOTO CREDIT: @ericdier]

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier has been banned for four games and fined by the FA over a confrontation with a fan.

The ban was after the London side’s defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round in March.

“Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined 40,000 pounds and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3,” the FA said in a statement.

Following the penalty shootout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, video footage showed England international Dier, climbing over seats and confronting a home supporter before he was restrained by security guards and other fans.

READ ALSO: Tottenham’s Pochettino calls for togetherness after Bayern rout

The FA said Dier admitted that his actions were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

However, an independent regulatory commission subsequently found them to be threatening. (Reuters/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application