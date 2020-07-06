Nemanja Matic seals new Manchester United Deal

Related News

Since joining from Chelsea, Nemanja Matic has been a quality addition to Manchester United and the Serbian has been rewarded with a new contract with the Red Devils.

On Monday, Manchester United announced that Matic has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2023.

Matic joined United in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the club. The Serbian international has represented his country on 48 occasions.

Nemanja Matic said: “I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club.

“As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group.

“This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”

The club’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group.

“We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United.

“He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years.”

Still in the FA Cup and Europa League, Nemanja could be ending the season on a high with two-piece of silverware with United.