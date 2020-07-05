EPL Round-Up: Southampton shock City as Liverpool gun for more records

Related News

After their epic clash last time out at the Etihad, Manchester City and Liverpool witnessed contrasting fortunes in their Premier League ties on Sunday against Southampton and Aston Villa respectively.

While Liverpool bounced back from the heavy defeat they suffered against City, Pep Guardiola’s men failed to keep the momentum as they slumped to a lone goal defeat against the Saints on Sunday.

Liverpool were not up to their best but they still managed a 2-0 win against Aston Villa who are desperately fighting to escape delegation.

Mane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute. Naby Keita found a pass at the edge of the box. He rolled the ball for Mane, who slotted home.

In the closing stages, Jones sealed the deal with a neat finish making it 2-0.

With the league title already signed, , sealed and delivered, Liverpool are now gunning for more records.

With Sunday’s win, Liverpool are now unbeaten in an astonishing 57 home games.

As for City, they crashed to a third successive away Premier League defeat as Che Adams’ first Southampton goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at St Mary’s.

READ ALSO:

It is the first time Guardiola has lost three consecutive away league games in his managerial career.

Southampton’s all-important goal was scored in the 16th minute when Stuart Armstrong dispossessed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Adams lobbed the stranded Ederson from 35 yards.

The result moves Southampton up to 13th in the table while City remain on 66 points in second place, 23 points off champions Liverpool.

Earlier, Burnley and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw, while West Ham were held 2-2 by Newcastle.