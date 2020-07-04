LaLiga: Chukwueze to face Messi as Nigerian players shine in Spain

Related News

The Spanish top division is heading towards its business end with matchday 34 fixtures going down this weekend.

Nigerian players are expected to be in the thick of the action as they engage in different missions with their respective teams.

While some are trying to stay afloat and escape relegation others are preoccupied with bigger things; trying to get a Champions League spot with their team.

Top of the bill is the Villarreal and Barcelona tie witch pitches Nigerian whizkid, Samuel Chukwueze, against Lionel Messi and the rest of the star-studded Catalan side.

Here is a peep into LaLiga games involving Nigerian players this weekend.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Real Madrid will be banking on Super Eagles’ whizkid Samuel Chukwueze to deliver the much-needed blow that will end FC Barcelona’s Laliga title chase when Lionel Messi come visiting on Sunday.

For a youngster who fought his way to the top in the pecking order of regulars at the club, it is no small achievement that Chukwueze has become indispensable at the club in their quest to pick UEFA Champions League slot this season.

With three straight draws from their last four Laliga matches, Barca saw themselves knocked off the perch by Real Madrid. Expectedly, Barca will surely have their hands full if Chukwueze finds his Mojo.

Villarreal are fifth on the table with 54 points from 33 matches while Barca need outright win to bounce back to contention. A drama is highly expected in the clash after the reversed tie ended 4-4 apiece.

Samuel Chukwueze (PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter)

All eyes will be on Chukwueze to come to the party against Barca to further confirm their place in Europe next season.

AZEEZ RAMON ( FC GRANADA)

The Super Eagles midfield maestro will hope to re-ignite his club’s dream of picking Europa tickets as Granada welcome Valencia on Saturday evening.

Granada’s hope of returning to European football suffered a huge setback due to poor form since Spanish Laliga restart last month but Ramon and his teammates would see themselves back in contention should they pick the three maximum points against Valencia.

Currently occupying 9th position on the log, Ramon played a vital role in Granada’s chase for glory this season and has featured in 21 matches with two goals to his credit this season.

Many are keen to see how Ramon and his teammates intend to continue their fairytale run after their 2-0 away win over Alaves on Wednesday.

Kenneth Omeruo/ Chigozie Awaziem ( FC Leganes)

Super Eagles’ duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chigozie Awaziem are expected to pick starting shirts ahead of Sunday’s six-pointer relegation fight against Espanyol.

Leganes are second from the bottom already and their already bad case may turn worse if they fail to pick the three points against Espanyol in their battle to stay afloat.

With 25 points from 33 matches, Leganes currently occupy 19th on the table, but Omeruo has been the rock in the heart of Leganes’ defence this season while Awaziem has laboured to keep up with the momentum as Leganes battle to escape a drop to the lower division.

Kenneth Omeruo [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter]

Awaziem has since regained his confidence after his howler ensured Real Valladolid ran away with three points last month. He is expected to partner Omeruo in the heart of defence in Sunday’s clash billed for Estadio Municipal Butarque.

Although Leganes won the reverse tie 2-0 last December, the duo of Omeruo and Awaziem would need to dig deeper into their technical books of tricks and come up with the right defensive approach to keep opposing strikers at bay.

Ogenekaro Etebo (Getafe)

Etebo remain doubtful for this weekend away clash with Osasuna after he was omitted from Getafe’s squad for last Tuesday’s league clash against Real Valladolid due to muscle injury.

The combative midfielder picked up the injury in the Azulones’ 1-1 home draw against Eibar last Saturday.

Etebo, who opened the scoring for Getafe on the half-hour mark, was replaced by Jason in the 69th after picking up the injury.

It was the midfielder’s first goal in Spain after 23 league games which include 14 appearances during his loan stint at Las Palmas in the second half of the 2017-18 season. He has made nine league appearances for Getafe since his arrival at the club.

Etebo is a sure bet to start against Osasuna if certified fit for the encounter.

The clash brings together two teams who have over-achieved so far this season, and still have plenty to fight for. The visitors will be looking to improve on their poor recent record at El Sadar, where they have not scored on any of their last five La Liga visits.

Getafe occupy the sixth position in the table with 52 points from 33 games, two points behind fifth-placed Villareal.