EPL: Manchester City beat champions Liverpool

Manchester City made a bold statement on Thursday as they secured an emphatic 4-0 win over newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds had received the guard of honour at the start of Thursday’s game and started quite brightly but Pep Guardiola’s men ran riot, handing Liverpool one of their biggest league defeats in recent times.

Both teams started on bright notes with decent chances at the opposing ends.

After the early exchanges, Joe Gomez gifted City a leeway to go in front when he brought down Raheem Sterling in the box.

Kevin de Bryune stepped up to take the kick and he expertly dispatched the ball into the net in the 25th minute.

Ten minutes after taking the lead, City doubled their advantage as Sterling came to hurt his former team to make it 2-0.

While Liverpool were trying to find a way back, their bad situation was made worse with Phil Foden make it 3-0 for Man City at the stroke of half time.

Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes in the second half to halt the free fall by his team, but rather than turning the head of the game, one of the substitutes Alex Oxlade Chamberlain scored an own goal to increase City’s lead to 4-0.

It could have been worse for the champions late in the second half but the goal scored by Riyad Mahrez was chalked off for an infringement.

The defeat was only Liverpool’s second of the league campaign and means City cut the gap to the top to 20 points. The Merseysiders will now dust themselves down ahead of Sunday’s clash at home to Aston Villa as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League record points tally. City travel to Southampton.