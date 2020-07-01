Bukayo Saka signs long-term Arsenal deal

Nigeria-born youngster, Bukayo Saka, has signed a new long-term contract with Premier League giants Arsenal.

According to a statement published on Wednesday on the official Arsenal website, Saka has been with the Gunners since the age of seven and has come through the ranks from the famous Hale End academy.

The 18-year-old who has virtually pushed his way through to the top has made a major impact in the current season after making his debut in the Europa League in 2018.

Saka tweeted: “London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension.

“I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta who has never hidden his admiration for Saka told the club website: “Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player.

“He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”

Gunners technical director Edu added: “This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract.

“He’s making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy. This is so important for us as we move forward as a club.”

Already an England youth international, it is understood that top Nigerian football officials are tracking his progress with the view of convincing him to play for the Super Eagles soonest.

Saka is one of the very many Nigerians in the Diaspora who many believe will be worthy additions to the national team if their allegiance could be secured.

The likes of Shola Ameobi, Victor Moses, Ola Aina and lately Ovie Ejaria had previously played for the English youth teams before switching allegiance to represent Nigeria.

