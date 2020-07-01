Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah [PHOTO CREDIT: @MoSalah]
Mohamed Salah [PHOTO CREDIT: @MoSalah]

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he wants to remain with the Premier League Champions for a long time, as the team has developed a perfect understanding.

The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top scorer at the club this season with 17 Premier League goals, as they secured a 19th top-flight title with seven games to spare.

“I’m very happy; I can’t describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years. I can see people’s joy and this is so important for all of us,” Salah told BeIN Sport.

“I enjoy the atmosphere here; I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different to any other place.

“We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more.

“It’s difficult to maintain our current level but it’s not impossible,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ighalo to remain with Manchester United till 2021

Salah hailed the impact of Club Captain Jordan Henderson and said he would pick the midfielder as the best player in the league this season.

“Maybe I’ll choose Henderson because he’s the captain and he’s been here for about eight-nine years.

“He had a difficult time in the beginning and he was heavily criticised.

“He, as a captain, is loved by all of us and he tries to help all players and helps youth players to adapt,” he said.

Liverpool visits second-placed Manchester City in the league on Thursday.

(Reuters/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application