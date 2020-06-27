Enyeama lands first coaching job in France

Related News

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has secured his first coaching job in France.

The 37-year old has been appointed as a goalkeepers’ coach at French club Iris Club de Croix.

Formed over 50 years ago, Iris Club de Croix is a National 3 side campaigning in the fifth tier of French football.

The club in a statement on their official Facebook Page announced that Enyeama will be in charge of their reserve team as well as the U16s.

“Vincent ENYEAMA, Nigerian International, winner of the CAN 2013, 8th World Cup finalist against France and former goalkeeper of the losc (Lille) from 2011 to 2018, will take in charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16)” the statement released Saturday read in part.

Enyeama, Nigeria’s most capped player, unceremoniously left the national team after a misunderstanding with former manager Sunday Oliseh.

Having failed to return to action with the Super Eagles and also at club level, there were insinuations that Enyeama is considering going into coaching and he has now done after some years of relative ‘idleness’

Enyeama enjoyed a blistering career right from his days at Enyimba until his final years at Lille.

READ ALSO:

The well-respected goalkeeper won national and continental honours with Enyimba International before going on to become an Israeli champion with both Hapoel Tel-Aviv and Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

He also won the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé award in France after keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets in Ligue 1 matches during 2013-14 season.

Among many highs with the Super Eagles, Enyeama represented Nigeria at three editions of the FIFA World Cup in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

He was a member of the 2013 All-conquering AFCON team and was named in the team of the tournament as the first-choice goalkeeper, conceding only four goals in six matches.

Enyeama will be hoping to make as much success if not more in his new role as a coach.