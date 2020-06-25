Chelsea Vs Manchester City (LIVE UPDATES): Lampard, Guardiola battle for points in London

Related News

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and his counterpart at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, need maximum points from tonight’s Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge for different reasons.

While Guardiola needs a win to delay Liverpool’s impending emergence as champions of the League, Lampard is in dire need of maximum points to keep his team firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

Both City and Chelsea have secured maximum points in their earlier two games after the enforced coronavirus pandemic break, but either or both could drop points in tonight’s tie in London.

The Blues have alternated between defeat and victory in their last four Premier League home games against Man City, winning this same fixture 2-0 last season. But it is not certain which way Thursday’s tie would swing.

READ ALSO:

Manager Frank Lampard is likely to rotate his starting line-up from Sunday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa to cope with fixture congestion.

Guardiola would likely do the same as he is already without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has undergone knee surgery after suffering an injury in Monday’s victory over Burnley.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 8.15 p.m.

LIVE UPDATE

Game underway at Stamford Bridge… It is the battle of the Blues

City dominating the early exchanges

Willian and Pulisic almost unlock the city defence

First corner kick for Chelsea but not much threat for City

Fernandinho directs a header goal-bound but it’s saved to a corner-kick by Kepa Arrizabalaga!

Though playing away from home Pep Guardiola’s men are dominating at Stamford Bridge Ball possession: Chelsea: 33%, Manchester City: 67%.

Free kick for Chelsea as Kante is tripped down by Riyad Mahrez.

Water break. the game is paused so the players can take some liquids on-board.

Approaching the half hour mark and it’s still goalless at Stamford Bridge

If it ends like this.. Liverpool would be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years

Chelsea now getting more into the game but Aymeric Laporte relieves the pressure with a clearance for City

Goal…. Pulisic gets the opener for Chelsea!

A story in three acts 🇺🇸🔥 #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/EZJZXKxj8m — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) June 25, 2020

Horrendous defending by Mendy and Guandogan

Once he hit him with that hesi, you knew it was all over 🤭 #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/LjBTuqTEjw — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) June 25, 2020

Free kick for City as Alonso pulls down Mahrez

Chance… But Mahrez loses a glorious chance

Two minutes added time

Half Time Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City

SECOND HALF

Second half already underway at Stamford Bridge!

Injury scare for Chelsea… Andreas Christensen is injured and is taken off the field to receive medical treatment.

Game back on and Andreas Christensen is also well enough to continue

Poor attempt by Mendy and Chelsea get a goal kick

Goal….. Kevin de Bryune with the equaliser !!

Raheem Sterling almost gave City the lead

Free kick for City but Chelsea deal with the situation this time

Sixty minutes have gone… Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Olivier Giroud is leaving the field to be replaced by Tammy Abraham in a tactical substitution.

Water break for both teams

Game back on and still 1-1

Chelsea come close but Kyle Walker clears Mason Mount’s effort off the line

According to the Goal Line Technology there is no goal! Inches!

A double substitution for both City and Chelsea

Ross Barkley is replaced by Mateo Kovacic while

Nicolas Otamendi takes the place for Aymeric Laporte

Fernadinho handles the ball .. Chelsea likely to get a penalty here

Double blow for City.. Red card for Fernadinho and penalty for Chelsea

Willian takes the penalty and the Brazilian score .. Goal for Chelsea and joy for Liverpool