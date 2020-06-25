Chelsea Vs Manchester City (LIVE UPDATES): Lampard, Guardiola battle for points in London

Chelsea vs. ManCity [photo: @Chealseafc]
Chelsea vs. ManCity [photo: @Chealseafc]

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and his counterpart at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, need maximum points from tonight’s Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge for different reasons.

While Guardiola needs a win to delay Liverpool’s impending emergence as champions of the League, Lampard is in dire need of maximum points to keep his team firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

Both City and Chelsea have secured maximum points in their earlier two games after the enforced coronavirus pandemic break, but either or both could drop points in tonight’s tie in London.

The Blues have alternated between defeat and victory in their last four Premier League home games against Man City, winning this same fixture 2-0 last season. But it is not certain which way Thursday’s tie would swing.

READ ALSO: Europa League : Ighalo scores as Manchester United secure big win in Austria

Manager Frank Lampard is likely to rotate his starting line-up from Sunday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa to cope with fixture congestion.

Guardiola would likely do the same as he is already without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has undergone knee surgery after suffering an injury in Monday’s victory over Burnley.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 8.15 p.m.

LIVE UPDATE

Game underway at Stamford Bridge… It is the battle of the Blues

City dominating the early exchanges

Willian and Pulisic almost unlock the city defence

First corner kick for Chelsea but not much threat for City

Fernandinho directs a header goal-bound but it’s saved to a corner-kick by Kepa Arrizabalaga!

Though playing away from home Pep Guardiola’s men are dominating at Stamford Bridge Ball possession: Chelsea: 33%, Manchester City: 67%.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Free kick for Chelsea as Kante is tripped down by Riyad Mahrez.

Water break. the game is paused so the players can take some liquids on-board.

Approaching the half hour mark and it’s still goalless at Stamford Bridge

If it ends like this.. Liverpool would be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years

Chelsea now getting more into the game but Aymeric Laporte relieves the pressure with a clearance for City

Goal…. Pulisic gets the opener for Chelsea!

Horrendous defending by Mendy and Guandogan

Free kick for City as Alonso pulls down Mahrez

Chance… But Mahrez loses a glorious chance

Two minutes added time

Half Time Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City

SECOND HALF

Second half already underway at Stamford Bridge!

Injury scare for Chelsea… Andreas Christensen is injured and is taken off the field to receive medical treatment.

Game back on and Andreas Christensen is also well enough to continue

Poor attempt by Mendy and Chelsea get a goal kick

Goal….. Kevin de Bryune with the equaliser !!

Raheem Sterling almost gave City the lead

Free kick for City but Chelsea deal with the situation this time

Sixty minutes have gone… Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Olivier Giroud is leaving the field to be replaced by Tammy Abraham in a tactical substitution.

Water break for both teams

Game back on and still 1-1

Chelsea come close but Kyle Walker clears Mason Mount’s effort off the line

According to the Goal Line Technology there is no goal! Inches!

A double substitution for both City and Chelsea

Ross Barkley is replaced by Mateo Kovacic while
Nicolas Otamendi takes the place for Aymeric Laporte

Fernadinho handles the ball .. Chelsea likely to get a penalty here

Double blow for City.. Red card for Fernadinho and penalty for Chelsea

Willian takes the penalty and the Brazilian score .. Goal for Chelsea and joy for Liverpool

 

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application