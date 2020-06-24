Watch some Nigerian goals from Europe

Related News

Spain

Etebo scores first league goal in more than a year

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, scored his first league goal in more than a year when he gave Getafe the lead against Eibar last Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The Nigerian was on the end of a cross from the right which he swept home from inside the Eibar box.

The 24-year-old joined Getafe from Championship side, Stoke City in January – for whom he scored his last league goal against Blackburn Rovers on April 6, 2019.

The goal afforded the Champions League-chasing side a point, which keeps them in the hunt for a European berth for the 2020/21 season. Etebo has played nine league games for the Madrid-based side since joining in January.

Switzerland

Tosin’s 5th league goal can’t save FC Zurich

Aiyegun Tosin scored his fifth league goal for FC Zurich last Friday but his team succumbed 3-2 away to Young Boys. He was the quickest to pounce on a spilled cross to hammer home from close range on 25 minutes and put the away side 1-0 up.

Tosin, 21, could have made it two for the away side on 35 minutes but he skewed his right shot agonisingly past the past. He played 83 minutes before coming off for Vasilije Janjicic and he has played 16 league games for a total of 1,168 minutes.

Zurich are sixth in the 10-team league with 32 points from 24 matches.

Eleke helps FC Basel to crucial win with a fourth league goal

Staying in Switzerland, Blessing Eleke helped fifth-placed Luzern defeat FC Basel 2-1. The 24-year-old came on for Luzern’s first scorer, Francesco Margiotta on 71 minutes and added the second goal 10 minutes after with a sweet right-footed finish.

It turned out to be the winning goal as FC Basel pulled one goal back on 86 minutes. Eleke has now scored four goals in 19 league appearances.

Greece

Akpom helps PAOK stay in European hunt

Super Eagles hopeful, Chuba Akpom, scored a goal for PAOK last Saturday as they came from being a goal down to defeat OFI Crete 3-1 at the Stadio Toumbas to hold on to second place on the table ahead of AEK Athens, who are just a point behind.

The 24-year-old was given the responsibility of converting from the spot and giving his side the lead in the 90th minute. He duly obliged with his eighth league goal in 26 league appearances.

Akpom had missed a glorious chance to score a minute before half time as he skied a close-range volley.