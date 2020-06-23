Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic tests positive

The World No 1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic, 33, was under intense pressure following the Adria exhibition tour he organised in Croatia.

The Adria Tour, which Djokovic was due to play in the final, was cancelled following Grigor Dimitrov’s positive test.

Djokovic is the fourth player who tested positive to the virus after playing in the exhibition tournament.

In a statement, Tuesday, Djokovic confirmed that he and his wife, Jelena, had both tested positive for COVID-19.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.”

“Everything we did in the past month; we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

He added that; “we organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with,” the statement read in part.

“I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

The world number said he will remain in self-isolation for “the next 14 days and repeat the test in five days.”

