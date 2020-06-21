EPL: Iwobi in action as Everton share points with Liverpool

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was in action for 88 minutes as his team, Everton, and Liverpool settled for a barren draw in the last Premier League game for Sunday.

Sunday’s outing was the 19th for Iwobi who joined the Toffees from Arsenal but the Nigerian star could not help his team to victory in the latest instalment of Merseyside derby.

Sunday’s derby was rather uneventful as both teams were far from their usual best.

Apart from playing in an empty stadium which usually houses as much as 40,000 spectators, both sides were also playing competitively for the first time in over three months and it showed.

Liverpool – who were without Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson – were eyeing a win to take them to within three points of the Premier League title but now they need five points to be crowned early champions.

Though they would have preferred a win, Everton would be proud as they are just the third side to take points off Liverpool this season.

Seven of the last eight Premier League Merseyside derbies played at Goodison Park have ended level.

While there were just few clear cut chances all through the game, Liverpool came close in the latter stages of the game as a well-taken Fabinho free-kick was only tipped over by Jordan Pickford in stoppage time.

With Liverpool dropping points for a second successive away match, the earliest they can win the title is on Wednesday if Manchester City lose to Burnley on Monday night.

Liverpool are on 83 points, 23 above City, who have nine matches left. Everton are 12th with 38 points.

