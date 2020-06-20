EPL: Brighton compounds Arsenal’s woes

Related News

The chances of Arsenal playing European football next season is dwindling each passing day.

While many had thought the Gunners will bounce back on Saturday against Brighton after the earlier heavy loss against Manchester City, it was not the case as Arsenal were beaten 2-1 in the Premier League tie played at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton striker Neal Maupay was the hero for his team, scoring a stoppage-time winner with one of the last kicks.

Maupay actually dealt a double blow on Arsenal as he was involved in a serious-looking injury to goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the first half but the striker maintains his innocence.

In the first half, there were no goals for both teams but Arsenal had a breakthrough in the 68th minute when Nicolas Pepe put Arsenal in front with a curling left-footed shot.

Arsenal’s lead lasted for only seven minutes as defender Lewis Dunk equalised for relegation-threatened Brighton when he stretched out his right leg to block Rob Holding´s clearance off his own goal line and diverted the ball over the line.

While a point would have still been manageable for Arsenal, they ended with nothing as Maupay grabbed the winning goal for Brighton in the fifth minute of added-on time when he latched on a pass and shot left-footed inside the near post of Leno´s replacement, Emiliano Martinez.

Earlier, the Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City as they settled for a 1-1 draw away to Watford.

With the game heading for a barren draw, Ben Chilwell scored a 90th-minute goal for the Foxes but the Hornets replied almost immediately with a stoppage-time equalizer by Craig Dawson.

Ndidi played all 90 minutes at the Vicarage Road why Iheanacho was an 83rd-minute substitute.