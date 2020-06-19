EPL: Tottenham, Man United tie ends in stalemate

Related News

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United settled for a 1-1 draw in their Premier League tie Friday night at the Tottenham stadium.

After winning the reverse fixture in December, United were hoping for a double so they could boost their chances for a top four finish.

On their part, Spurs wanted victory after a run of six games with no win.

It was the home team who started the brighter in Friday’s tie event though it was in an empty stadium.

After a ding dong affair, Spurs had their nose in front courtesy of a fine strike by their Dutch striker.

Bergwijn’s superb solo effort in the 27th minute gave Mourinho’s men the lead after a blunder by the United defenders and De Gea.

Spurs threatened to add to their tallly but were denied by United’s Spainard goalkeeper who made amends for his earlier gaffe.

United also pressed hard for an equaliser but Hugo Lloris was in fine form denying mostly Marcus Rashford the chance of scoring for United.

At the end, United dug deep and it was their returning talisman Paul Pogba who won a penalty kick that was converted by Bruno Fernandes.

Desperate to get all three points and with the luxury of five substitutions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw in all he had including Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo but he could not save the day as match ended 1-1.