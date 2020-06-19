Lille working to replace Osimhen – Coach

Related News

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier, has all but confirmed that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, will be leaving the French club this summer.

Osimhen has been a subject of transfer speculations in the past months with one of the multiple reports claiming the 21-year old has actually agreed to a deal with Italian club Napoli.

The striker has since rubbished the claim though he promised to update his fans if indeed he finally makes a switch away from Lille.

However, in a press conference on Friday, the Lille manager alluded to the fact that the club is already working on getting a replacement for Osimhen.

He also revealed that another top player, Gabriel, will be leaving the French club this summer.

He said: ‘Regarding Victor and Gabriel, yes, I’ve known for a long time that they’re leaving.’

“They’re working hard with us in the meantime. We’re working on the players who are currently here and those likely to replace them.

“Of course, the club is working to replace him [Osimhen].”

Osimhen, 21, has been in stellar form for the Ligue 1, with the forward scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances as Lille finished the 2019/20 season in fourth place.

PREMIUM TIMES had previously reported how Lille owner, Gerard Lopez, confirmed ‘multiple offers’ had been made for the Nigerian striker.

“There are multiple offers,” Lopez told Mail Online. “We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

“There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn’t want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.”

Osimhen’s superb season for Lille has made him one of the most sought-after young attackers in Europe.

The Super Eagles striker only signed for the Ligue 1 club last year from VfL Wolfsburg, after impressing on loan at Belgian side Charleroi in the 2018/19 season.

Lille stand to make a considerable profit on Osimhen as they reportedly paid just €12million for him last year.