Chelsea sign Timo Werner

Chelsea have completed the signing of German forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Werner joins Chelsea on a five year contract for 47.5 million pounds and will reportedly earn about 170,000 pounds a week.

The German is currently enjoying the most profitable season of his career yet, having already scored 32 goals and registered 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions this season.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us,” the striker was quoted as saying on Chelsea website.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was quoted as saying that ‘We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven. We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

Werner also wrote about his delight joining Chelsea on his Twitter handle.

“To everyone at

@ChelseaFC

: I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club! See you soon Chelsea fans!

Waving hand,” he wrote on Twitter.