Coronavirus: Champions League, Europa League to resume August

Related News

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal, in August the European football governing body has announced.

The eight teams remaining in the competition will take part in a straight knockout tournament between August 12 and 23.

The four remaining last-16 second-leg matches, including Manchester City vs Real Madrid, will take place on August 7 and 8 UEFA also announced Wednesday.

UEFA is yet to determine whether those matches will take place at the respective host stadiums, or in Portugal, but revealed a decision would be made before July 10.

The statement released on Wednesday explained that the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be split between Benfica’s Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade.

The draws for the 2019/20 #UCL quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on 10 July 2020 at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon. The exact match schedule will be communicated following such draw. pic.twitter.com/L64ZTJCChA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 17, 2020

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said they will decide by mid-July whether fans could be present at the respective Champions League and Europa League tournaments.

He said: “If I would answer today, we don’t think we could have spectators at the Champions League or Europa League finals, but things are changing rapidly.

“We will assess the situation at the beginning of July and we will see what the situation will be. It would be incompetent from us if we were to decide in advance about the situation.”

Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are the four clubs who have already guaranteed their respective places in the last eight.

In a similar light, the 2019/20 Europa League is to be concluded with a 12-day condensed tournament at four venues in Germany

It is expected to run between August 10 and 21.

Meanwhile, all remaining matches in the Women’s Champions League have been fixed to be played as a knockout tournament in Bilbao, Spain between August 21 and 30.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been on hold since Wednesday 11 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.