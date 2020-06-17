Wednesday Matches: Juventus face Napoli as City welcome Arsenal

Related News

After almost three months without regular football action, the matches are coming thick and thin as teams try to finish the interrupted season as best as they can. From Italy, we have the Coppa Italia final between Juventus.

and Napoli while the English Premier League restarts with Arsenal travelling to the Etihad to face Manchester City, as the Gunners seek a way into Europe.

Napoli v Juventus @Stadio San Paolo @8pm on June 17

Napoli and Juventus face off in the 2020 Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Both managers, Maurizio Sarri of Juventus and Napoli’s Gennaro Gattuso, are chasing first titles at their new teams. Juventus were held 0-0 at home by AC Milan and qualified for the final on away goals’ rule while Napoli needed some heroics from David Ospina to hold Inter Milan to a 1-1 scoreline but qualified having won the first leg 1-0.

Unfortunately, Napoli’s semi-final hero, Ospina, is suspended for the final while Sarri is contemplating benching Miralem Pjanic for the final. In what should be a close match, the two teams–at least in their last five meetings have shown that the difference in quality is minimal, which means the winner could be by a one-goal margin.

Current Form: Napoli [D-W-D-W-W]; Juventus [D-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

26/01/20 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Juventus

31/08/19 SEA Juventus 4 – 3 Napoli

03/03/19 SEA Napoli 1 – 2 Juventus

29/09/18 SEA Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli

22/04/18 SEA Juventus 0 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Juventus

Man. City v Arsenal @Etihad Stadium @8: 15 pm on June 17

Arsenal have a dismal recent record against Manchester City and that script looks unlikely to change as the English Premier League gets underway on Wednesday. But will Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola’s former No.2 for three seasons, help stem this blue hemorrhage? In the last five meetings, the Gunners have been outgunned 14-1 – City managing at least three goals in four of those meetings.

Long-time injury absentee, Aymeric Laporte, is back to strengthen Guardiola’s team though the question mark over City is if they have any motivation left for the league, being a distant 25 points from Liverpool, combined with a looming UEFA Champions League ban. Arsenal are ninth on the table, eight points off fourth-placed Chelsea with nine matches left in the fractured season. Can Arteta pull Arsenal’s chestnut out of the fire, starting with a surprise win over his former mentor?

Current Form: Man. City [L-W-W-W-W]; Arsenal [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

15/12/19 PRL Arsenal 0 – 3 Man. City

03/02/19 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Arsenal

12/08/18 PRL Arsenal 0 – 2 Man. City

01/03/18 PRL Arsenal 0 – 3 Man. City

25/02/18 LEC Arsenal 0 – 3 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 4-1 Arsenal