Bundesliga: Bayern Munich emerge champions again

Related News

Bayern Munich have wrapped up another Bundesliga title following their lone goal victory over Werder Bremen on Tuesday night .

Robert Lewandowski’s 43rd minute goal was enough to seal all the needed three points for Bayern as they now have a 10-point cushion at the top of the log with three round of games to go for the other teams chasing.

This is the eighth consecutive league title win for the Bavarians who were surprisingly languishing in fourth position in November when Nico Kovac was sacked.

The champions however enjoyed a remarkable turnaround under current boss Hansi Flick, winning 24 of his 27 games in charge.

They are now currently on a 22-match unbeaten run, drawing the previous record set during Pep Guardiola’s time at the club, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Now that they have secured the league title , Bayern’s focus will turn to the DFB-Pokal as they look to win a second successive domestic double.

On Wednesday, Flick’s men edged out Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final thanks to goals from Ivan Perisic and Robert Lewandowski.

The cup final will see them face Bayer Leverkusen on July 4 and they will hope to repeat last week’s comfortable 4-2 victory over the same opponents.

For many Bayern fans, winning the Champions League will be the icing on the cake.

Meanwhile, in the other Bundesliga games also played on Tuesday, Jamilu Collins and his Paderborn teammates lost 1-0 to FC Union Berlin.

That loss has all but confirmed Paderborn’s relegation from the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere Borussia Mönchengladbach thrashed Wolfsburg 3-0 while Freiburg pipped Hertha Berlin 2-1.

More matches will be played Wednesday in the German top division.