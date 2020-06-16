Manchester United Midfielder Explains Visit To T.B Joshua

Related News

Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes has finally offered some explanations to the trending video showing him attending a deliverance session at the Synagogue Church of All Nations headed by Pastor T.B Joshua.

The video, which showed the English player in a white top standing before Pastor T.B Joshua, who was conducting a ‘deliverance’ on his legs, went viral Monday night even though the event had since happened in 2016 as stated by the player himself.

https://twitter.com/Naija_PR/status/1272633958044442629

While Gomes said he is surprised there is much noise about him attending a church when there are tons of other issues that should be in the front burner, he has offered some explanation to put things in proper perspective.

On his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, he wrote: regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith.

https://twitter.com/agomes_47/status/1272800861497036801

He added: “I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about. I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for Me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle.”

https://twitter.com/agomes_47/status/1272801527137210368

Gomes began his United journey at the age of six when he was selected to train in the club’s academy, where he spent 11 years before graduating to the first team in 2017.

He has since made 10 senior appearances for the Red Devils and is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract extension which will see him remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Aside from high and influential personalities like country presidents, there have been a lot of high-ranking personalities in sports that have one time or the other visited the believed powerful ‘man of God’.

On the long list of Nigerian sporting figures that have one time or the other reportedly had contacts with Pastor TB Joshua for varying reasons include Daniel Amokachi who recently claimed he did not get the miracle he sought for despite sleeping on the Synagogue altar for days.

It is also reported that the late Stephen Keshi, at different times, visited T.B Joshua in the build-up to winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.