Bundesliga Round-Up: Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn suffer heavy home defeat

Related News

The chances of Nigerian defender Jamilu Collins escaping relegation with his German team Paderborn has suffered another big blow.

Paderborn were whitewashed 5-1 by Werder Bremen at their Benteler-Arena home ground on Saturday.

While Jamilu was on for 90 minutes, he could do little to stop the rampaging visitors who are also battling to stay afloat in the Bundesliga.

Davy Klaassen scored twice for Bremen in Saturday’s tie while the trio of Yuya Osako, Maximilian Eggestein and Niclas Fuellkrug added a goal each to give their survival hopes a big boost.

Though Abdelhamid Sabiri got a goal for Paderborn in the 66th minute, it proved only to be a consolation.

With this latest defeat, Jamilu and his Paderborn teammates stay rooted at the bottom of the log in the Bundesliga with a paltry 20 points from 31 games.

While Jamilu was being inflicted with a home defeat, it was completely different for another Nigerian Anthony Ujah who was also in action on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Ujah came off the bench to face his former side in the 63rd minute and he ended on the winning side as Union Berlin claimed a 2-1 road win against Cologne at the RheinEnergie Stadion.

Marvin Friedrich and Christian Gentner got the goals that gave Union Berlin the away win.

READ ALSO:

Union Berlin have moved up to 13th spot on the log on 35 points with another Bundesliga season all but assured.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund substitute Erling Haaland headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

The victory has helped Dortmund keep their slim Bundesliga title hopes alive while it has delayed Bayern Munich’s crowning as champions for the eighth consecutive season.

The win also maintained Dortmund’s four-point gap over third-placed RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Hoffenheim on Friday.