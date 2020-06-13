Police Drop Rape Case Against Chelsea Star

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi

Few days to the restart of the English Premier League, Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, can heave a sigh of relief as the rape allegation levelled against him has been dropped.

Hudson-Odoi was arrested on May 17 during the coronavirus lockdown and released on bail but the BBC now reports the player will not face any further action on an allegation of rape.

The England international wrote on Twitter: “At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me.

“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.

“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “A man arrested on Sunday, 17 May following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action.

“The incident is therefore no longer being investigated by police.”

Hudson-Odoi only in September signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea.

He was the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus but has since made a full recovery and returned to training with his Chelsea team-mates.

The Blues will be on an away trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, 21 June once the Premier League resumes June 17.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Premier League to resume June 17

The forward added: “I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period.

“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with a great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform.”

On their part, Chelsea have declined any comment on this issue.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application