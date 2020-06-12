Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

After almost three months without regular football action, European leagues are returning to empty stadiums to finish the 2019/20 season disrupted by COVID-19.

Spain’s La Liga kicked off on Thursday while in Italy, the football season is restarting with the second leg of the Coppa Italia.

Juventus v AC Milan @Allianz Stadium @8pm on June 12

This is the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, in which the first leg ended 1-1 on February 13.

Milan’s manager, Stefano Pioli, has said both teams will start on the same footing, and with the Allianz Stadium bare of fans, he could be right though his side will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez, and Samu Castillejo. Pioli says, “We’ve faced Juventus twice this season, it was difficult for them and for us on both occasions.”

His Juve counterpart, Maurizio Sarri, agrees—“AC Milan has always created problems for us this year, the result of the first leg does not guarantee us anything, so it will be a very open game.”

We all then agree that it should be a closely fought encounter.

Current Form: Juventus [W-L-W-W-D]; AC Milan [L-D-W-D-L]

Head to head

13/02/20 COI AC Milan 1 – 1 Juventus

10/11/19 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AC Milan

06/04/19 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 AC Milan

16/01/19 SUC Juventus 1 – 0 AC Milan

11/11/18 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 AC Milan

Bayern Munich v Borussia M’gladbach @Allianz Arena @5:30pm on June 13

There is no stopping Bayern at the moment. The last time they lost a match was on January 11, 2020, away to Nurnberg.

The record-winning Bundesliga champions have lost four league matches all season and one of those losses was to Monchengladbach last December, but they are blitzing their way through supposed challengers.

But the absence of Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski could hinder Hansi Flick’s team after the two got shown yellow cards away to Bayer Leverkusen.

Robert Lewandowski

Jerome Boateng and Serge Gnabry are also struggling with some fitness issues, which leaves the door wide open for an upset, although Monchengladbach have worries of their own.

Alassane Plea is suspended after being sent off against Freiburg while Breel Embolo and Tobias Strobl are struggling to be fit.

Current Form: Bayern Munich [W-W-W-W-W]; Borussia M’gladbach [L-W-D-L-W]

Head to head

07/12/19 BUN Borussia M’gladbach 2 – 1 Bayern Munich

02/03/19 BUN Borussia M’gladbach 1 – 5 Bayern Munich

06/10/18 BUN Bayern Munich 0 – 3 Borussia M’gladbach

14/04/18 BUN Bayern Munich 5 – 1 Borussia M’gladbach

25/11/17 BUN Borussia M’gladbach 2 – 1 Bayern Munich

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4 -1 Borussia M’gladbach

Napoli v Inter Milan @Stadio San Paolo @8pm on June 13

Gennaro Gattuso’s men have a 1-0 first leg lead from the San Siro as Antonio Conte’s Inter floundered – both in the league and in the Coppa but three months’ rest should have recharged the batteries of Conte’s men to make it a resounding contest at the San Paolo.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte [Photo credit: Daily Express

The COVID-19 pause came at the worst possible time for the Partenopei as they were on a five-match unbeaten run that has seen them rise to sixth on the table.

Nikola Maksimovic will deputise for the injured Kostas Manolas while Diego Godin and Matias Vecino will miss out for Inter.

Current Form: Napoli [W-D-W-W-W]; Inter Milan [L-W-D-L-W]

Head to head

12/02/20 COI Inter Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

06/01/20 SEA Napoli 1 – 3 Inter Milan

19/05/19 SEA Napoli 4 – 1 Inter Milan

26/12/18 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Napoli

11/03/18 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan

Mallorca v Barcelona @Iberostar Estadi @9pm on June 13

Barcelona kickstart their quest for the La Liga title away to 18th-placed Mallorca, and traditionally the islanders get roasted by Lionel Messi and company.

Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Opta Joe)

But Mallorca desperately need points, which could see more fight from the home team, though they will have to carry that vigour without their 12th man–their passionate fans.

In their last five meetings, Barcelona have scored 21 goals, conceding only four. So, it should be normal resuming for Barcelona with the return of Luis Suarez to the starting 11 after attaining full fitness.

Current Form: Mallorca [W-L-D-W-L]; Barcelona [W-L-D-W-W]

Head to head

07/12/19 LAL Barcelona 5 – 2 Mallorca

06/04/13 LAL Barcelona 5 – 0 Mallorca

11/11/12 LAL Mallorca 2 – 4 Barcelona

24/03/12 LAL Mallorca 0 – 2 Barcelona

29/10/11 LAL Barcelona 5 – 0 Mallorca

Prediction: Mallorca 1- 4 Barcelona