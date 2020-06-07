Arsenal beat Charlton 6-0 in friendly

Arsenal returned to action for the first time since the Premier League was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic as they beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at an empty Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Premier League clubs were this week given the all-clear to play friendlies ahead of the scheduled restart on June 17, following a three-month stoppage.
Arsenal hosted second-tier Charlton behind closed doors and with officiating roles carried out by club staff.
Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored before halftime while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah grabbed a second-half hat-trick. Joe Willock was also on target.
Arsenal, who are ninth in the standings, are away to Manchester City on June 17.
(Reuters/NAN)
