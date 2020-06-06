Bundesliga Round-Up: Awoniyi wins away with Mainz

Related News

Taiwo Awoniyi and his Mainz teammates secured another away win in the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian striker and his teammates on Saturday, romped to a 2-0 win over stuttering Eintracht Frankfurt to boost their chances of survival in the German top division.

Awoniyi, for the third successive game, was given a starting role, and, unlike his two previous starts, he was in action for the entire 90 minutes in the derby clash; getting a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Mainz 05 scored once in each half to secure Saturday’s crucial win and move three points above the Bundesliga relegation playoff spot with four games left in the season.

The visitors went ahead two minutes from halftime thanks to Moussa Niakhate’s first goal of the season, and Eintracht, who are unlikely now to qualify for Europe, rarely threatened.

The hosts, who have now won only once in their last six games, upped the tempo after the break but still failed to register a shot on target in the entire game.

Kunde Malong’s solo run after winning possession in midfield killed off the game in the 77th minute and gave Mainz a crucial victory in their battle to stay up.

Mainz are 15th on 31 points with Frankfurt 11th on 35.

Elsewhere, there was something to cheer for Super Eagles defender Jamiu Collins whose relegation-haunted Bundesliga team Paderborn got a last gasp 1-1 draw away to RB Leipzig.

Captain Christian Strohdiek netted the dramatic stoppage time equaliser which ensured that Jamilu and Paderborn teammates snatched a 1-1 draw away at high-flying RB Leipzig on Saturday and kept their faint hopes of avoiding relegation.

Just like Awoniyi, Jamilu also played all 90 minutes in the crucial game.

At the top of the table, Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain firmly on course to retain the Bundesliga title with four games remaining.

The Bavarians are within touching distance of their eighth consecutive league crown, but Leverkusen’s 17-year-old Florian Wirtz stole some of the spotlight at the end, becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he netted in the 89th minute.

Also, on Saturday, a goal in each half by Rouwen Hennings gave Fortuna Duesseldorf a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday but Uwe Rosler’s side, who are third from bottom, will see it as two points dropped rather than one gained.