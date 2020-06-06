Bundesliga Round-Up: Awoniyi wins away with Mainz

Taiwo Awoniyi and his Mainz teammates secured another away win in the Bundesliga. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mainz]
Taiwo Awoniyi and his Mainz teammates secured another away win in the Bundesliga. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mainz]

Taiwo Awoniyi and his Mainz teammates secured another away win in the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian striker and his teammates on Saturday, romped to a 2-0 win over stuttering Eintracht Frankfurt to boost their chances of survival in the German top division.

Awoniyi, for the third successive game, was given a starting role, and, unlike his two previous starts, he was in action for the entire 90 minutes in the derby clash; getting a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Mainz 05 scored once in each half to secure Saturday’s crucial win and move three points above the Bundesliga relegation playoff spot with four games left in the season.

The visitors went ahead two minutes from halftime thanks to Moussa Niakhate’s first goal of the season, and Eintracht, who are unlikely now to qualify for Europe, rarely threatened.

The hosts, who have now won only once in their last six games, upped the tempo after the break but still failed to register a shot on target in the entire game.

Kunde Malong’s solo run after winning possession in midfield killed off the game in the 77th minute and gave Mainz a crucial victory in their battle to stay up.

Mainz are 15th on 31 points with Frankfurt 11th on 35.

Elsewhere, there was something to cheer for Super Eagles defender Jamiu Collins whose relegation-haunted Bundesliga team Paderborn got a last gasp 1-1 draw away to RB Leipzig.

Captain Christian Strohdiek netted the dramatic stoppage time equaliser which ensured that Jamilu and Paderborn teammates snatched a 1-1 draw away at high-flying RB Leipzig on Saturday and kept their faint hopes of avoiding relegation.

Just like Awoniyi, Jamilu also played all 90 minutes in the crucial game.

At the top of the table, Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain firmly on course to retain the Bundesliga title with four games remaining.

The Bavarians are within touching distance of their eighth consecutive league crown, but Leverkusen’s 17-year-old Florian Wirtz stole some of the spotlight at the end, becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he netted in the 89th minute.

Also, on Saturday, a goal in each half by Rouwen Hennings gave Fortuna Duesseldorf a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday but Uwe Rosler’s side, who are third from bottom, will see it as two points dropped rather than one gained.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application