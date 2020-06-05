Osimhen denies move to Napoli

Related News

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has refuted reports suggesting he has agreed a five-year deal with Italian club Napoli.

Osimhen, who is seen as one of the hottest players in world football presently, has been linked with several top European clubs but the 21-year said he is taken aback with the false report suggesting he has chosen to leave Lille for Napoli.

It was reported that Osimhen negotiated for a four million euros (over 1.7 billion naira) annual salary apart from bonuses with the Serie A club.

“A lot of fake news about me agreeing to a deal with Napoli is sickening for real. I’m surprised at the journalists that say they are professionals. I find it amazing. Please disregard any fake news, when it’s time for my transfer, you’ll hear from me directly,” Osimhen told Omasports based in Germany.

Osimhen has scored 18 goals in all competitions, including two in his maiden Champions League campaign and that perhaps explains why clubs are falling over the heels for the Nigerian striker

Lille stand to make a considerable profit on Osimhen as they reportedly paid just €12million for him last year.

Among other teams, Osimhen has been linked with Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham and the Lille owner Gerard Lopez insists there is truth in the endless transfer speculations around the striker

“There are multiple offers,” he told Mail Online. “We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

“There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn’t want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.”

Presently in Nigeria after losing his 80-year father, Osimhen was only recently voted Player of the Year by his club Lille.

Just like his compatriot, Simon Moses, who was also voted Player of the Year by another French club Nantes, the two Super Eagles stars have been nominated for the African French Player of The Year award.