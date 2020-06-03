Rohr picks Yobo to select quality Nigerian league players for Super Eagles

Related News

Former Super Eagles captain and now assistant coach of the national team, Joseph Yobo, has been saddled with the responsibility of scouting for good players on the home front.

Yobo is expected to unearth players good enough to add flair to the evolving squad being assembled by Coach Gernot Rohr

In an interview with Channels TV, Rohr explained there was no deliberate move to shut out players from the domestic scene out of the Super Eagles but his style has always been to choose the best players per time regardless of where they play.

Rohr said: “Yobo speaks good French which is good for us and he will help me to watch the local players because he is based in Lagos.

“I will be in Abuja but the problem is that there are not games to see there. I want to see more games. We have to be everywhere to scout for the best talents. I think that we have to work together with other local coaches for the best ones to be picked.

“It’s not part of my contract to take players who are not so good as the ones already in the team. I can choose my players myself – it is most important, so nobody can tell me you’ve to take this one or that one.

“I can take the best players and I don’t do it alone, we have a team in our staff. I have my assistants, I have my analyzer and every Monday we have our meeting and we talk about the weekend games, what the players did. We have to take the best ones no matter where they are coming from,” the German tactician concluded.