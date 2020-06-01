Ighalo to remain with Manchester United till 2021

Related News

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is set to remain at Manchester United up until January 31, 2021.

This is following a report on Sky Sports that a late agreement has been reached between his Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua, and the Premier League giants.

Ighalo initially joined Manchester United in a deadline day move in January, and it required a last-minute effort to keep the former Super Eagles striker at United.

Since making what was a dream move to United, Ighalo scored four times in eight appearances in all competitions prior to the suspension of the Premier League.

Ighalo’s initial loan deal was due to expire on May 31 and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thanked Shanghai Shenhua for allowing the 30-year-old to remain in Manchester longer than previously agreed.

“They [Shanghai Greenland Shenhua] have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us.”

There are still nine Premier League games remaining for United who are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Ighalo’s current deal at Shenhua runs out in December 2022 and he will be expected to sign a contract offer until the end of 2024 worth £400,000 a week.

He will now miss the majority of the 2020 Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to begin in June.