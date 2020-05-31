Lille confirm multiple offers for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen (Photo Credit: @ScoutedFtbl on Twitter)
Victor Osimhen (Photo Credit: @ScoutedFtbl on Twitter)

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is arguably one of the hottest property in world football right now following the confirmation by his French club Lille that they have indeed received multiple offers from different clubs for the gangling forward.

While many had concluded that the transfer reports linking Osimhen to different clubs across Europe were mere speculations, Lille owner Gerard Lopez has stated otherwise even though he maintained sealed lips on the identity of the clubs jostling for the 21-year old Nigerian

Osimhen only joined the Ligue 1 club from Sporting Charleroi prior to the 2019-20 season but it is quite remarkable he is already being linked with a big-money move elsewhere.

“There are multiple offers,” Lopez told Mail Online. “We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

“There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn’t want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.”

Osimhen has scored 18 goals in all competitions, including two in his maiden Champions League campaign and that perhaps explains why clubs are falling over the heels for the Nigerian striker

Lille stand to make a considerable profit on Osimhen as they reportedly paid just €12million for him last year.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen loses dad

Among other teams, Osimhen has been linked with Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham and the Lille owner insists there is an iota of truth in the endless transfer speculations around the striker

He said: “Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received. That’s where we are.”

Many Nigerians are divided on Osimhen leaving Lille for another club this summer as they fell it could be counterproductive but others feel it would be a smart move especially if it is a switch to the English Premier League.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application