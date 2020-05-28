UPDATED: Premier League to resume June 17

Related News

After almost three months of hiatus, top-flight action is now set to resume in the English Premier League.

This is coming on the heels of the agreement reached Thursday between the 20 clubs in the top division.

At the moment, Wednesday, June 17 has been provisionally chosen for a return to action in the EPL.

The BBC reports that Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal are scheduled to be the first two games when the Premier League resume.

A full round of fixtures would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

There are 92 matches still to play, and the first to take place will be those the four teams involved have in hand.

Just like most other leagues and sporting events across the globe, the Premier League was suspended on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the competition will be resuming almost 100 days later, but with games now behind closed doors.

While Liverpool are on the verge of clinching the title – just two wins away from glory – the relegation battle and the race for the European places are still wide open.

The Reds presently enjoy a 25-point cushion at the top of the table while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

Initially, there had been fears of whether the pockets of positive coronavirus tests recorded within the Premier League clubs will adversely affect its resumption.

So far 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league.

According to officials, Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests per club for the fourth round of testing.