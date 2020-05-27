Coronavirus: Premier League records four new cases

Related News

Four new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the latest round of tests carried out by the Premier League.

The latest testing, the third in the series, indicate that three clubs are affected.

Sky Sports reports that there were 1,008 tests carried out on Monday and Tuesday – and a fourth-round will take place on Thursday and Friday, with up to 60 people from each club to be tested.

It is not yet known whether the four new positive tests are players, non-playing staff, or a combination of both – or whether any of the positives are from people who tested positive in the first round and who have returned after self-isolating for seven days.

A statement by the league read: “The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1,008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

“Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“Previously, between 19-22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs.

“Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

Just like many other sporting events, the Premier League season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is still no official date for its resumption even though June 12 is being targeted.

Top-flight clubs have a combined 92 matches left to play in the 2019/20 campaign and there is plenty still to be decided.

While Liverpool are on the verge of clinching the title – just two wins away from glory – the relegation battle and the race for the European places are still wide open.

With the pockets of positive cases being recorded across the clubs, it is not clear if it will slow down the possible resumption of the EPL next month.