Bundesliga: Awoniyi suffers heavy defeat with Mainz

Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, who grabbed the headline last weekend having scored his first Bundesliga goal was on the losing side on Sunday as his German club Mainz were thrashed 5-0 by visiting RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner was the man-of-the-match, scoring a hat-trick against Mainz for the second time this season, as RB Leipzig reclaimed the third spot in the Bundesliga with the resounding victory recorded at the Opel Arena on Sunday.

Werner, who scored three goals in November’s 8-0 thrashing of Mainz, set Leipzig on their way inside 11 minutes, slotting home his 22nd league goal of the season from Konrad Laimer’s brilliant cross.

Captain Yussuf Poulsen marked his 250th appearance for the club with a towering header midway through the first half, before Marcel Sabitzer rounded off a scintillating counter to leave Leipzig in full control before the break.

While Awonyi was introduced into the game in the second half to spearhead a possible comeback like he did last weekend when Mainz were 2-0 down, RB Leipzig were simply unstoppable as the visitors added two more goals.

With Sunday’s defeat, the fear of relegation is heightened for Awoniyi and his teammates.

For RB Leipzig however, it has reignited their challenge for Champions League qualification as they are now just seven points off leaders Bayern Munich.

Awoniyi and his teammates will be required to get this heavy defeat behind them as fast as possible as Mainz travel to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig host Hertha Berlin on Wednesday at 5.30 p.m.

In another game played in the Bundesliga on Sunday, Augsburg trounced Schalke 3-0.

Eduard Lowen opened the scoring with a fine free-kick in the sixth minute, Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee punished a defensive error in the 76th and Sergio Cordova wrapped up Augsburg’s win in injury time.

With this latest defeat, Schalke have now conceded seven goals in two games since resumption after the 4-0 derby defeat at Borussia Dortmund last weekend.