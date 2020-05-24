I will encourage my children to play for Nigeria – Odemwingie

A former Nigeria international, Osaze Odemwingie and his son.

A former Nigeria international, Osaze Odemwingie, has made a promise to encourage his three children play for the country though they have two other choices just like him for any international careers.

Born in Tashkent, the capital of an independent Uzbekistan, Odemwingie whose mother is Russian could have played for either of the European countries but he opted to play for his father’s land Nigeria.

Now that he has hung his boot and his children also enjoying multi nationalities just like him, Odemwingie in a recent Instagram Live chat on the Super Eagles said he is encouraging his children to follow his footsteps.

“I will encourage them. Even though they have different roots; British, Russia, Nigeria, but I am encouraging them and preparing their minds towards representing Nigeria,” the former West Brom and Stoke City striker stated.

He added: “I am already raising future strikers. We often play Nigerian music, either in the car or at times at home.”

Odemwingie has three children, two sons and a daughter. He has Russian citizenship while his children were born in Britain and their mum is a Briton.

Though with its fair share of challenges and controversies, Odemwingie had a successful national team career. He said the passion of Nigerian fans and the talents of its player are phenomenal.

He said: “The true passion of Nigerian fans, it’s not something you learn, you are born with it. It’s a raw talents in Nigeria and if you look at performance of players like Taribo West, Sunday Oliseh or Taye Taiwo, their performance is not something you learn, we don’t really have such academies like we have in Europe, but the players still come out with their raw talents, that’s why I enjoyed a lot my time in the Super Eagles because of the talents in the team.”

Nigeria in recent times have been relying on players from Diaspora to add bite to the Super Eagles, the latest being on-loan Liverpool midfielder, Ovie Ejaria, who has even played for the English Youth teams before pledging his allegiance to represent Nigeria at the senior level.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.