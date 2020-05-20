Ailing former Super Eagles defender gets medical support

Related News

There is optimism in the air that ailing former Super Eagles defender Sunday Eboigbe may soon be back on his feet.

The renewed hope for Eboigbe’s return to sound health is coming on the heels of the intervention of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuiabu, to provide the former player with some form of medical assistance.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Sports, Eboigbe had been bedridden as a result of a strange ailment that had made it impossible for the ex-Insurance of Benin player to use his limbs.

His plight had attracted the attention of the minister who sent an official of the ministry “to hand him some cash” and also ascertain areas for further assistance.

After due consultations, the minister reportedly contacted the deputy governor who raised a medical team to do a proper evaluation of the state of the health of the ex-player.

A medical team visited Eboigbe at his Benin City residence on Monday for proper evaluation and will soon commence treatment to get him back on his feet.

The minister promised to pick up the medical bill of the former international.

Eboigbe, who played alongside the likes of 0, and Friday Elaho among others, was a member of the Super Eagles Morocco 88 and Algiers 90 Nations cup squad.

The poor welfare of ex-internationals had prompted the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to request the Nigeria Football Federation to come up with welfare incentives for injured and sick ex-international footballers.

At its last executive committee meeting, the NFF said it had endorsed the rejigging of the terms of reference and objectives of the NFF Foundation, which was set up in July 2019.

The foundation, headed by Mohammed Edewor, is mandated to raise funds for empowerment initiatives for ex-internationals through training and skills development.