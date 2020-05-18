NFF issues ultimatum to resolve Gernot Rohr’s contract

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr.
Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr.

The Nigeria Football Federation has issued a one-week ultimatum for the resolution of all issues around the new contract for the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

This was one of the decisions reached at the NFF Executive Committee meeting held via video conference last Thursday.

The contract renewal for Rohr has been on the front burner for a long time with the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, highlighting some of the requirements in the new deal proposed for the German tactician.

“We have told him. He must live in Nigeria. His salary will be in naira. He must go around the leagues and see how he can nurture the players,” the NFF president had said in a TV interview last month.

According to the communiqué issued from the NFF Executive Committee meeting, all pending loose ends delaying the contract must be sorted in a week.

“The Executive Committee mandated the General Secretary to liaise with the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Mr Gernot Rohr, with a view to concluding all matters around Mr Rohr’s new contract within the next one week,” an extract from the communique made public on Monday read.

Rohr, 66, is yet to win a silverware for Nigeria though he helped the three-time African champions qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He also led them to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

READ ALSO: Buhari appoints Amokachi as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador

The present contract for the Super Eagles handler runs out in July. While an official extension is being awaited, the NFF have shown they would prefer to stick with Rohr despite some discordant voices calling for the replacement of the manager.

With the ravaging coronavirus, Rohr and indeed the Super Eagles have been left idle.

The team was scheduled to play Sierra Leone in Delta State capital on March 27 while the reverse fixture was expected to be held in Freetown four days later before the game was suspended due to coronavirus fears.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.