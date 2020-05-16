Bundesliga resumes after two-month break

Jamilu collins paderborn [Photo credit: Goal]
Jamilu collins paderborn [Photo credit: Goal]

Professional football resumed in Germany on Saturday after a two-month break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was worthwhile for Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins as he secured a valuable away point with his teammates.

Jamilu was in action from start to finish as his team Paderborn forced Fortuna Düsseldorf to a barren draw at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Despite the solitary point secured on Saturday, Jamilu and his Paderborn teammates are still rock bottom on the Bundesliga table with a paltry 17 points from 26 games.

This development means Paderborn would need to improve on their performance to escape from being relegated back to Bundesliga 2.

In the day’s star fixture, Erling Haaland continued from where he stopped before the COVID-19 forced break as he scored a goal and also provided an assist to help Borussia Dortmund to a handsome 4-0 win over Schalke in the ‘Ghost Derby’.

Since joining the Yellow and Blacks, Haaland has proved to be a lethal addition and he is showing no sign of slowing down after the long unexpected break.

In the other Bundesliga games played Saturday, RB Leipzig also shared points with Freiburg as the tie ended 1-1.

On their part, Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg romped to away wins, beating Hoffenheim 3-0 and Augsburg 2-1 respectively.

In the lower ranks (Bundesliga 2), two players of Nigerian descent Chima Okoroji and Emmanuel Iyoha were both in action as Jahn Regensburg and Holstein Kiel played and exciting four-goal thriller which ended 2-2.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: German Bundesliga restarts with ‘ghost’ derby

The games on Saturday were the first since soccer was put on hold March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they were being played in empty stadiums amid strict hygiene measures.

Goal celebrations across the games were also marked by fist bumps and elbow-to-elbow touching. Players had been warned to keep.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.