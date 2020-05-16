Bundesliga resumes after two-month break

Related News

Professional football resumed in Germany on Saturday after a two-month break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was worthwhile for Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins as he secured a valuable away point with his teammates.

Jamilu was in action from start to finish as his team Paderborn forced Fortuna Düsseldorf to a barren draw at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Despite the solitary point secured on Saturday, Jamilu and his Paderborn teammates are still rock bottom on the Bundesliga table with a paltry 17 points from 26 games.

This development means Paderborn would need to improve on their performance to escape from being relegated back to Bundesliga 2.

In the day’s star fixture, Erling Haaland continued from where he stopped before the COVID-19 forced break as he scored a goal and also provided an assist to help Borussia Dortmund to a handsome 4-0 win over Schalke in the ‘Ghost Derby’.

Since joining the Yellow and Blacks, Haaland has proved to be a lethal addition and he is showing no sign of slowing down after the long unexpected break.

In the other Bundesliga games played Saturday, RB Leipzig also shared points with Freiburg as the tie ended 1-1.

On their part, Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg romped to away wins, beating Hoffenheim 3-0 and Augsburg 2-1 respectively.

In the lower ranks (Bundesliga 2), two players of Nigerian descent Chima Okoroji and Emmanuel Iyoha were both in action as Jahn Regensburg and Holstein Kiel played and exciting four-goal thriller which ended 2-2.

The games on Saturday were the first since soccer was put on hold March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they were being played in empty stadiums amid strict hygiene measures.

Goal celebrations across the games were also marked by fist bumps and elbow-to-elbow touching. Players had been warned to keep.