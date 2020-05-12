Wenger picks Kanu as best Arsenal January signing

Related News

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has named Nwankwo Kanu as his best January signing while at the London club.

Wenger opted for the former Nigeria international ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang another top player which the French coach midwife his transfer.

Kanu joined the Gunners in 1999 after making the move from Inter Milan for a fee of £4.15 million and quickly became an important player in the second half of his first season.

In his first few games, the gangling striker came off the bench to score goals against the likes of Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and north London rivals Tottenham.

The striker scored 17 goals in his first full season, including an unforgettable 15-minute hat-trick against Chelsea, and helped his side reach the UEFA Cup final.

When he was put on the spot to pick his best January buy in his almost two decades at Arsenal, Wenger opted for Kanu over Aubameyang, who he signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

“What a difficult question. Over 20 years, maybe Kanu. In the middle of the season. That had a big impact and he was a huge player,” he told beIN Sport.

Kanu was popular among Arsenal fans during his five-and-a-half years at the club. He was part of the Invincibles team from 2003-2004 and managed 43 Premier League goals in 195 games.

He went on to play for West Brom and Portsmouth where he finished his career in 2012.

Interestingly, Wenger signed Aubameyang from Dortmund for what was then a club-record fee of £56m.

After quitting his role at Arsenal in 2018, Wenger took up a new role, working as Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development.

In times past, Wenger has openly kicked against the idea of January transfer windows and he even suggested it being scrapped.