Coronavirus: Premier League set for June 1 resumption

If all goes according to plan, action will resume in the English Premier League on June 1 following a 50-page document published by the UK Government on Monday.

The document detailed the steps and timeline for lifting the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in England.

The development offers a ray of hope following the disruptions in everyday life and sporting calendar in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guide for exiting the lockdown was released on Monday afternoon, with social distancing measures to remain in place as various activities are resumed across the country.

Step two of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” clears the way for the current football season to get back underway next month, with all remaining fixtures set to be played behind closed doors until public safety can be guaranteed.

Whether supporters will be able to attend matches before the end of the campaign remains unclear, as step three proposes a reopening of venues such as cinemas and hairdressers in July.

However, it also includes the following warning: “Some venues which are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to reopen safely at this point or may be able to open safely only in part.

“Nevertheless, the Government will wish to open as many businesses and public places as the data and information at the time allows.

“In order to facilitate the fastest possible reopening of these types of higher-risk businesses and public places, the Government will carefully phase and pilot reopenings to test their ability to adopt the new Covid-19 secure guidelines.

“The Government will also monitor carefully the effects of reopening other similar establishments elsewhere in the world, as this happens.

“The Government will establish a series of task forces to work closely with stakeholders in these sectors to develop ways in which they can make these businesses and public places Covid-19 secure.”

The document continues by stating that fans being granted access to stadiums over the summer “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections”.

Though Liverpool are runaway leaders on the EPL standings before action was suspended in March, there are as many as 92 fixtures still left to be played in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

It has been a mixed bag across Europe as some leagues have been canceled while others are working towards concluding the season.

The likes of Germany, Spain, and Turkey among others have already announced dates for the resumption of their respective leagues.