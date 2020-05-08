Coronavirus: Super Eagles striker injured ahead of league resumption

Related News

Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka will be missing in action when the league resumes in the Czech Republic in a fortnight.

Olayinka cupped a serious injury as his team Slavia Prague held their maiden training session Thursday to kickstart their preparation to resume from the coronavirus enforced break.

According to a statement on Slavia Prague’s official website, Olayinka broke his tibia bone after making an awkward move.

The club added that Olayinka has since undergone surgery. It was revealed that the 24-year-old would miss three months of action, which means he won’t get to feature again until next season.

The Fortuna Liga is set to resume on May 25 but now not with the injured Nigerian striker.

“Unfortunately, the examination showed a fracture of the calf bone. In the early evening, Peter successfully underwent surgery,” the club doctor Petr Krejčí Jr explained.

“We wish Peter the calmest possible convalescence and an early return to the field. It is a big blow for him and for the whole team,” Michal Býček, the club’s spokesman, added.

Before this unfortunate setback, Peter Olayinka played 19 matches and scored four goals this season in the Fortuna League.

READ ALSO:

He also scored one goal in the Champions League against Inter Milan at San Siro which saw him get an invitation for Nigeria, Brazil friendly.

Born in Ibadan, Olayinka started out as a street footballer and was lucky to export his football skills to Europe at a tender age.

Olayinka signed for a club in Albania called Fk Bylis at 16 years old.

He has since then played for a handful of European teams before pitching his tent with Slavia Prague.