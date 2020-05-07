Juventus striker Dybala recovers from Coronavirus

Related News

Paulo Dybala has finally recovered from the dreaded coronavirus, his Italian club Juventus have announced.

Dybala’s was formally one of the high-profile cases in world football but the Argentine international forward openly admitted the situation did make him panic.

Two other Juventus players, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, also tested positive same as a handful of other players in the Serie A.

However, after weeks of apprehension and treatment, Juventus Wednesday announced on its official website, Dybala had now tested negative and no longer needs to be placed on isolation.

The club wrote: “Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-COVID 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Dybala himself confirmed he is now free of COVID-19 with a tweet on his official twitter handle.

He wrote: “Many people talked in the past weeks … but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!”

With this development, Dybala will now be able to resume working out at Juve’s training facility, with Serie A players having been given permission from the government to resume training this week.

Players will have to work out individually at their team facilities, with group training to begin on May 17 as the Italian top flight looks to return after being suspended since March.

Serie A will look to follow in the footsteps of the Bundesliga, which announced on Wednesday that it had received government approval to resume its season before the end of May.

Italy has the second-highest death toll in Europe, behind only the UK. In Italy, 29,684 have died since the pandemic began.