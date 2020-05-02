Mourinho reveals defeat that made him weep

Related News

Jose Mourinho cuts a stern look as a coach but deep down he is also human.

The Portuguese manager who has overseen hundreds of games as coach of different teams including FC Porto, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United has seen it all.

However, in all of his years in the dugout, Mourinho claims only one defeat has made him cry in his entire managerial career.

Now with Tottenham, Mourinho told Spanish football outlet Marca how he was left devastated after a Champions League semi-final loss to Bayern Munich back in 2012.

The German giants advanced to the final of the competition that year after beating Madrid on penalties, with the semi-final tie having gone to extra-time and spot-kicks following a 2-1 win for Mourinho’s men over the 90 minutes.

The defeat to Bayern was more painful for Mourinho as three of his super reliable players lost begging chances in that explosive encounter.

Looking back at the defeat, Mourinho told Marca: “Unfortunately, that’s football. Cristiano, Kaka, Sergio Ramos… three complete monsters of football, there’s no doubt about that, but they’re also human.

“That night is the only time in my career as a coach that I’ve cried after a defeat. I remember it well… Aitor [Karanka, Madrid assistant at the time] and I pulled up in front of my house, in the car, crying.

“It was very hard because we were the best that season.”

That painful loss proved to be one of few blips in an outstanding season for Madrid, who won the Liga title and earned 100 points, nine more than Barcelona, setting the record for a single top-flight season in Spain.

Mourinho, 57, managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and won 128 of his 178 matches in charge of the Spanish club.