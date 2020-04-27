Mourinho picks Brazilian legend as World’s best player ahead of Messi, Ronaldo

Related News

Though many often settle for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi each time the question of who the world’s best player ever is, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has a contrary view to this popular opinion.

Mourinho right from his days at Barcelona as an interpreter for the legendary Bobby Robson has worked with many superstars in football and would be qualified to make an informed choice going by his experience at the biggest stage of the game.

Though the Portuguese manager admits that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are spectacular in their own rights with several individual and team silverware, he still believes Brazil’s Ronaldo De Lima is the world’s best player in recent times.

Mourinho while speaking with LiveScore noted that Ronaldo’s injury denied him the chance of a long reign like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but that has not diminished his unrivalled talent and prowess.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years.

“However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo.

“When he (Ronaldo) was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I’d ever seen take to the field.

“Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible,” the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach added.

Indeed before Ronaldo and Messi shot into the limelight with their footballing prowess, Ronaldo – the man with R9 on his boots – ruled the roost.

The Brazilian won the World Cup twice and collected two Ballon d’Or trophies during a glittering career playing for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the Champions League surprisingly evaded him.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, serious knee injuries hampered what could have been an even more successful career and he didn’t enjoy quite as long out on the field as Messi or his namesake.