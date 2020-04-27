Coronavirus: Premier league clubs to meet again over resumption

Related News

The 20 teams in the premier league will be meeting again on Friday as they continue to brainstorm on when and how action can resume in the English top tier.

The meeting will be held via conference call as it has been the case since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Sky Sports reports that the clubs are targeting June for resumption even if it means football games will be taking place behind closed doors.

However, the resumption of domestic football will only take place with government approval.

The government’s next review of current lockdown restrictions is due on May 7, as detailed planning continues under a ‘Project Restart’ programme.

Several notable sports personalities have been advising teams and players to brace up to adapt to changes that might be introduced once the resumption of the league is approved.

Former England and Manchester United star, Gary Neville, said footballers need to ‘get their heads around’ the idea of playing behind closed doors, warning football is unlikely to return with fans for many months.

“It’s going to be strange,” Neville said on The Football Show. “It’s an awful experience when you are used to playing in front of big crowds. The Premier League lives off its stadium experience, the adrenaline gets pumping for the players and the fans get behind it.

“But we are going to be playing behind closed doors for months and months – probably into next year. We have to get our heads around that.”

READ ALSO:

The premier league has been suspended since early March with 92 fixtures still outstanding.

It has yet to be decided whether games will resume at approved stadiums, or at a neutral venue such as St George’s Park.

The Premier League have continually reiterated its commitment to complete the remaining games of the season, in line with UEFA’s recommendation.